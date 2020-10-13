Big Ten football isn’t back just yet, but Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is already getting trolled. This time the jab came from late-night TV host Conan O’Brien.

Harbaugh has received a ton of criticism for the past few years due to his inability to win the big game. He owns a 47-18 record as the head coach of the Wolverines, but he’ll continue to be put on blast until he defeats the Buckeyes.

The latest joke about Harbaugh came during an advertisement designed to urge people from Michigan to vote this November for the election.

While talking about the benefits of voting, O’Brien said “Unlike Jim Harbaugh, voting costs nothing, is very effective and lives up to the hype.”

O’Brien threw that dig at Harbaugh while sporting a Michigan baseball cap.

Check it out:

Michiganders: If you like democracy but you don't vote, you're not playing euchre with a full deck. Register by 10/19 @ https://t.co/zbQhrUOZkQ pic.twitter.com/PWKGA6LTuJ — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) October 12, 2020

Honestly, throwing shade at Harbaugh might not be the best way to get Michigan residents to vote. We all know how much they love their football team.

As for the joke itself, O’Brien did a great job of not crossing the line. At the end of the day, Harbaugh has heard much worse from his critics.

With the 2020 season just about set to begin, Harbaugh will have the chance to silence O’Brien and all of his doubters.