On Saturday afternoon, The Game kicked off from Ann Arbor with snow falling down – creating the perfect football scene.

Ohio State entered as a 7.5-point favorite over Michigan. The Wolverines, however, came out swinging with the first touchdown of the game.

Later in the second quarter while trailing 7-3, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud found wide receiver Garrett Wilson in the corner of the endzone. Despite falling down 10-7, the Wolverines didn’t back down.

Michigan drove right back down the field for a touchdown of its own to take a 14-10 lead late in the first half. On the ensuing possession, Stroud threw a pass that looked like it might be intercepted.

He got hit as the pass flew, which caused it to hang up in the air for a few seconds. Unfortunately, the Wolverines defense back couldn’t come down with the pass.

It did, however, result in an incredible reaction from one Michigan fan.

Check it out.

Big opportunity missed for Michigan pic.twitter.com/R1nhkmgPHC — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 27, 2021

She wasn’t alone. The rest of the college football world held its collective breath as that ball was sailing through the air.

Despite not coming up with the pick, the Wolverines still held Ohio State to just a field goal.

After one half of play, Michigan holds a 14-13 lead.

Can the Wolverines hang on?