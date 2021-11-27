The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Video Of This Michigan Fan Is Going Viral Today

Iowa Hawkeye fans celebrating during a football game.IOWA CITY, IA - NOVEMBER 5: Iowa Hawkeyes fans look on during the game against the at Michigan Wolverines at Kinnick Stadium on November 5, 2011 in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 24-16. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, The Game kicked off from Ann Arbor with snow falling down – creating the perfect football scene.

Ohio State entered as a 7.5-point favorite over Michigan. The Wolverines, however, came out swinging with the first touchdown of the game.

Later in the second quarter while trailing 7-3, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud found wide receiver Garrett Wilson in the corner of the endzone. Despite falling down 10-7, the Wolverines didn’t back down.

Michigan drove right back down the field for a touchdown of its own to take a 14-10 lead late in the first half. On the ensuing possession, Stroud threw a pass that looked like it might be intercepted.

He got hit as the pass flew, which caused it to hang up in the air for a few seconds. Unfortunately, the Wolverines defense back couldn’t come down with the pass.

It did, however, result in an incredible reaction from one Michigan fan.

Check it out.

She wasn’t alone. The rest of the college football world held its collective breath as that ball was sailing through the air.

Despite not coming up with the pick, the Wolverines still held Ohio State to just a field goal.

After one half of play, Michigan holds a 14-13 lead.

Can the Wolverines hang on?

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.