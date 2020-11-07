Video: Punches Thrown In Michigan vs. Indiana Game

Indiana and Michigan are quickly exchanging blows this afternoon in Bloomington. No seriously, punches were thrown in the first quarter of this game.

During the first quarter, Indiana defensive back Jamar Johnson was ejected for punching Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell. It’s unclear what sparked that scuffle, but Johnson clearly crossed the line the moment he decided to throw a punch.

Johnson’s absence may loom large in this game. Immediately after he was thrown out of the game for throwing a punch, Michigan quarterback Joe Milton connected with Cornelius Johnson on a 37-yard touchdown pass.

We’d have to imagine Tom Allen is disappointed in Johnson’s actions. An upperclassman can’t make that type of mistake in a big conference game.

Here’s the fight that broke out in Bloomington:

Johnson is considered to be one of the best defensive backs in the Big Ten. He was named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week after Indiana upset Penn State on October 24.

Last season, Johnson had 25 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions. That type of production will be missed this afternoon.

Even though Indiana is still leading right now without Johnson, the secondary might get exposed by Michigan due to his absence.

This game is currently on FS1.