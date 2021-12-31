Watch: Michigan Football Releases Epic Orange Bowl Hype Video

In just under two hours, the Michigan Wolverines will square off against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl.

Before the game kicked off, the Michigan Football Twitter account put out a hype video for the contest. Legendary equipment manager and team historian Jon Falk had the honors of narrating the video.

In it, the Wolverines can be seen along their incredible 2021 season. Led by head coach Jim Harbaugh, the video shows the biggest moments from the team’s season.

Check it out.

While the Wolverines are in the midst of one of the best seasons in school history, they still enter tonight’s game as underdogs. Georgia, the No. 1 team in the country for most of the season, enters tonight’s contest as a 7.5-point favorite.

Harbaugh and the Wolverines have been underdogs since they entered the 2021 campaign. No one in their right mind though Michigan would be competing for a national title.

And yet, here they are.

The Orange Bowl kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.