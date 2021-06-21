Watch: Michigan Quarterback’s Trick Pass Is Going Viral

Incoming Michigan five-star quarterback J.J. McCarthy has presumably been all business as he prepares for his freshman season, but the La Grange (Ill.) native still managed to have some fun at a recent Next Level Athletics event.

In a video going viral on social media, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound McCarthy pulls off a physically impressive “trick shot” throw, rolling to his left out of a simulated pocket, jumping off his left foot and doing a 180 in mid-air before releasing a strike downfield.

The ball was on the money to whoever his receiver was, although McCarthy can be heard saying he was disappointed he didn’t keep the ball inbounds.

Of course, McCarthy will (probably) never attempt this kind of throw in a game, but it does give you an indication of the type of physical skills the young signal caller is working with.

The most recent 247Sports scouting report for McCarthy from last November says the IMG Academy product “consistently makes on-target throws from the pocket, but also is dangerous breaking the pocket and throwing on the move,” and we can see some of that ability to throw on the run in the clip above.

Also, while the scouting report says McCarthy “still has room” to add to his arm strength, he clearly already packs some power behind his passes.

This summer, McCarthy is expected to be one of three players competing for the starting quarterback role for the Wolverines, along with veteran Cade McNamara and Texas Tech transfer Alan Bowman.