Weather Delay: Michigan vs. Hawaii Delayed Due To 'Lightning Strikes' Near Stadium

Michigan's Week 2 game against Hawaii will no be starting on time.

Michigan Athletics has announced tonight's game in Ann Arbor is being delayed. There have been lightning strikes in the area.

The game's kickoff time is being delayed.

"Lightning has been detected within 10 miles. Spectators already in the Stadium, please clear the field/ seating bowl. Entry gates will be closed for a minimum of 30 minutes. Seek shelter under the concourse. Shelter locations include the ITC and Crisler Center," the school announced.

"Update: Kickoff has been delayed. Game time will be announced once determined. Michigan Stadium gates remain closed. They will open between 30 minutes and 1 hour prior to game time. Stay Tuned and #GoBlue," the school added.

Once the storm clears, Michigan vs. Hawaii can start. Until then, teams and fans will have to take shelter in a safe area.