What Jim Harbaugh Reportedly Told A 5-Star Recruit

The Jim Harbaugh-to-the-NFL rumors have started to heat up over the past few days.

Earlier this offseason, it sounded like the Las Vegas Raiders could be a potential landing spot for Harbaugh. However, the team never offered him an interview before hiring New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as its new head coach.

Over the weekend, reports broke revealing that Harbaugh would be meeting with the Minnesota Vikings in the coming days. According to multiple reports, he and the Vikings will meet this week for their head coaching vacancy.

But will he actually take it? Well, Michigan insider Angelique Chengelis spoke with one recruit’s father who seems to believe that Harbaugh will leave for the NFL – if offered the job.

Deon Johnson, the father of five-star recruit Will Johnson, told Chengelis that Harbaugh “wants to chase a Super Bowl.”

Here’s more via The Detroit News:

He told William he was definitely looking, and if an opportunity came up, he was probably going to take it,” Deon Johnson told The Detroit News on Tuesday. “(Harbaugh) told him he felt the team was gonna be good, they’re gonna win a lot of ballgames, they’re gonna do a lot of good things. But he wants to chase a Super Bowl. That’s one of the things on his list is to be a Super Bowl-winning coach.

It certainly seems like Harbaugh is just waiting to be offered an NFL job and will jump at the chance to get back in the league.

His last stint in the NFL was highly successful, with a trip to the Super Bowl in 2013.

Will he be back on an NFL sideline in 2022?