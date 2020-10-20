What Michigan’s Stay-At-Home Order Means For The Athletes

The Spun

jim harbaugh on the sideline at the ohio state gameCOLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 24: Head Coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks up at the scoreboard in the third quarter after the Ohio State Buckeyes scored at Ohio Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Michigan 62-39. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

The Washtenaw County health department has issued a new order that impacts University of Michigan students. Will it impact the athletes as well?

The Washtenaw County health department issued on Tuesday a stay-at-home order for all University of Michigan undergraduates. That order will remain until 7 a.m. on Nov. 3. The order is in an effort to reduce the risk of a potential virus outbreak.

Of course, now there’s the question of if the new stay-at-home order will impact Michigan student athletes. We now have the answer.

Athletes – including all Michigan football players – may continue to practice and compete in games. The Wolverines begin their 2020 season against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The new stay-at-order will not interfere with the game as currently scheduled.

Michigan football isn’t the only college football program that’s had to maneuver through tricky situations. The Pac-12 had to jump through hoops to receive clearance from local and state governments to practice and play football this fall.

As for the Big Ten, there weren’t too many restrictions from government to play a football season this year. University leaders originally didn’t feel safe having a season in the midst of a pandemic. But they eventually changed their minds once other Power Five conferences began playing football last month.

Michigan football and the rest of the Big Ten will begin the 2020 season this weekend. The Wolverines will take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in what should be an entertaining and competitive conference showdown.


