What The Don Brown News Probably Means For Jim Harbaugh

On Tuesday afternoon, the Michigan Wolverines made a surprising decision regarding defensive coordinator Don Brown.

According to multiple reports, the Wolverines decided to move on from the longtime defensive coordinator. After struggling to a 2-4 record, head coach Jim Harbaugh decided change was necessary.

As for Harbaugh, the move seems to suggest he’ll return to Michigan next season. At least, that’s what NFL insider Albert Breer said about the news.

“This would seemingly indicate that Jim Harbaugh is staying at Michigan,” Breer said. “And the caveat I’d add to this is that I’m not ruling anything out with Harbaugh. I know his NFL prospects have been investigated.”

Breer noted that the NFL is still a possibility for Harbaugh – if he chooses to go that route. However, over the past few weeks reports have indicated that not many teams are interested in the former San Francisco 49ers coach.

It’s been a tough few seasons for Harbaugh at Michigan. The Wolverines were expected to compete for a conference title this year. Instead, Michigan finished the season with a 2-4 record.

Harbaugh has success at the NFL level. In his first three seasons with the 49ers, he took the team to the NFC title game three times – including a Super Bowl in 2012.

After enduring his worst season at Michigan, it sounds like he’ll be back with the Wolverines rather than leaving for the NFL.