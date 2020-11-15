Wisconsin’s Tweet About Crushing Michigan Is Going Viral

The Wisconsin football team made a statement on the field and on Twitter last night.

The Badgers came in to the Big House and absolutely dominated Michigan with a deciding score of 49-11. At halftime, the score was already 28-0 in favor of Wisconsin. From then on, the outcome was never really in question.

It almost seemed too easy for the Badgers. In a fourth quarter of an already-decided game, Wisconsin blanked the Wolverines and piled on 14 more unanswered points.

After the final whistle blew, the Wisconsin football social media team was quick to troll the struggling Wolverines on Twitter.

The team posted a play on lyrics of a popular TikTik song saying, “bored in the house, and I’m in the big house bored,” alongside a graphic of the lopsided score.

Bored in the big house, and I'm in the big house bored pic.twitter.com/CVdzpFpnvO — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 15, 2020

Wisconsin got off to a great start to the season a few weeks ago when they took down Illinois 45-7 in their opening game of the season. Saturday was their first game back since their season opener due to a COVID-19 outbreak that forced the cancelation of their last two weeks of scheduled games.

Many analysts wondered if Wisconsin really deserved their No. 13 ranking in the polls after just one game, but Saturday’s blowout against Michigan proved they’re legit. The Badgers moved to No. 10 in the AP top 25 on Sunday.

Michigan continues their nightmarish year as they fall to 1-3 on the season.

The Badgers take on No. 19 Northwestern in a battle of unbeatens on Saturday and the Wolverines look to stop their losing skid against Rutgers.