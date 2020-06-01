Xavier Worthy, Elite 2021 WR, Names His Final 6 Schools

Speedster wideout Xavier Worthy is close to making a commitment decision. The electric four-star recruit took to Twitter Monday afternoon to announce his final six schools.

Worthy is a four-star recruit out of Fresno, California. The 21st highest-rated recruit in California is also the No. 40 WR and 209th overall prospect in the 2021 cycle, per the 247Sports Composite Score.

Worthy possesses rare speed, consistently clocking in at 10.5 seconds in the 100-meter dash for Central East High School. That elite speed allows the four-star recruit to easily gain separation from defenders and take the top off opposing defenses. He’s also an elite returner, both on kickoff and punt return units.

The four-star receiver has received over 20 scholarship offers. But now, just six schools remain. Worthy’s final six schools includes Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Michigan and Oregon. Check out his final six schools announcement in the tweet below:

Thank you to All the schools that gave me a chance to play at the next level🙏🏽… Final 6️⃣ pic.twitter.com/NIoJxFQFQq — The Real Flash⚡️❄️ (@Xavierworthy2) June 1, 2020

There’s no clear favorite to land the elite prospect just yet. But many expect this to be a Michigan-Alabama-Oregon battle.

The Wolverines and Ducks offered Worthy early on in the recruiting process, which could prove to be a major advantage. Oregon could have another leg-up considering the proximity from Fresno to Eugene. But as we’ve seen in recent years, most top West Coast prospects are leaving for opportunities out east. It’s unclear how much of a factor proximity is to the four-star receiver.

Worthy is expected to make his commitment decision this summer. Where do you think the electric wideout will end up?