2 Big Ten Teams Have Now Opted Out Of Bowl Games

After a stressful season in the Big Ten, it looks like a few teams will pass on the 2020 postseason. On Sunday morning, another program decided to opt-out of a bowl game.

According to ESPN college football reporter Adam Rittenberg, Minnesota became the second Big Ten team to decline a bowl invitation this season. The Golden Gophers will finish their season at 3-4 after a rivalry loss to Wisconsin on Saturday.

Minnesota joins Penn State as the two conference teams to confirm their opt outs this year. Interestingly enough, Nebraska insider Dave Griek reported that the Cornhuskers will also pass on the postseason. However, Rittenberg has yet to confirm that information.

Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck issued a statement following the decision and an underperforming season.

“The healthy and safety of our student-athletes has always been our first priority. They invested a tremendous amount of physical and mental energy into competing in the Big Ten season this year and proudly represented Minnesota,” Fleck said. “The season was filled with daily off-field adversity caused by the pandemic, but their desire to play never wavered and they sacrificed so much in their personal lives to be able to compete in the Maroon and Gold this year. Right now, our focus is strictly on their well-being off the field, and we look forward to them being able to responsibly spend some of the remaining holiday season with family and loved ones. We will return our attention to football when everyone is back on campus in mid-January.”

#Gophers become second Big Ten team to opt out of a bowl game. Not a surprise after listening to PJ Fleck after Saturday’s game. Been a long year. pic.twitter.com/YMZmrnzRob — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 20, 2020

Minnesota began their season ranked with high hopes for a division title. After three losses in their first four games, that dream went down the drain.

Fleck’s program also battled with COVID-19 in the latter stages of the season and saw two contests canceled as a result. Hopefully, the Golden Gophers can stay healthy over the holidays and return next year as Big Ten West competitors.

Stay tuned for additional information regarding bowl game opt-outs over the coming days.