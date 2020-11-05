Big Ten Defensive Coordinator Will Miss Saturday’s Game

Minnesota football defensive coordinator Joe Rossi will miss the Gophers’ game this weekend for reasons related to COVID-19.

Rossi has tested positive for the widespread virus, per sportswriter Andy Greder. He’ll miss Minnesota’s game this weekend versus Illinois as a result. The Big Ten defensive coordinator will be required to isolate for 10 days, per Big Ten policy.

Minnesota football isn’t the only Big Ten program dealing with issues related to the pandemic. The Wisconsin Badgers are experiencing a virus outbreak, and could be in danger of losing the rest of its season.

Fortunately, the Gophers don’t seem to be experiencing an outbreak of any sorts. No other coach or player, besides Rossi, has tested positive. It looks like the Gophers should be able to play against Illinois this weekend.

The Gophers are off to an abysmal start to the 2020 season, which is obviously disappointing after such a successful 2019 campaign. PJ Fleck’s squad has taken an obvious step back following back-to-back losses to start the year.

The Gophers opened the season with a 49-24 loss to the Michigan Wolverines. Michigan then went on to lose to Michigan State the following week. Minnesota followed its Week 1 loss with a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Maryland in Week 2.

Minnesota looks to bounce back this week against a struggling Illinois team. The Gophers could use a turnaround this weekend when they take on the Fighting Illini.