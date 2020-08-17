Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan came out in support of the Big Ten’s recent decisions on Monday. He’s one of the few players within the conference to do so.

The Big Ten’s decision to postpone the fall season until the spring of 2021 has been met with strong opposition. Parents, coaches and parents of players within the conference have come out in protest against conference commissioner Kevin Warren’s decision.

Even college football analysts have come out in protest against the Big Ten’s decision. Many feel the decision was made in haste and without viable information. But Morgan doesn’t agree with those protesting the delayed season.

The Minnesota quarterback came out in support of the Big Ten, Warren and all the decisions made this past week. He feels the decisions were made in the best interest of the student-athletes in the midst of a pandemic.

Minnesota QB Tanner Morgan on the Big Ten: "I commend them for being the conference that actually put player health and safety first, like they said all along." Morgan's sad he can't play, but praises P.J. Fleck, Kevin Warren, Mark Coyle and school president Joan Gabel by name. — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) August 17, 2020

Morgan’s comments are eye-opening – and they just go to show the division taking place within college football. No one can seem to come to a consensus these days. That lack of uniformity within the sport has certainly hurt the sport’s reputation.

“I commend them [Big Ten] for being the conference that actually put player health and safety first, like they said all along,” Morgan said on Monday.

Obviously, Morgan’s disappointed he can’t play football this fall. But there’s no doubt he’s in support of the Big Ten’s recent decisions.