Breaking: Minnesota Decides On Next Head Basketball Coach

Minnesota has reportedly found its next head men’s basketball coach, tabbing alumnus Ben Johnson to replace the fired Richard Pitino.

Johnson has been an assistant coach at Xavier since 2018. Prior to that he was on the staff at his alma mater from 2013-17.

Johnson also has coaching stints at Nebraska (2012-13), Northern Iowa (2008-12) and Texas-Pan American (2006-08). He played his final two college seasons at Minnesota from 2003-05, averaging 9.0 points per game in 59 games.

BREAKING: Minnesota is expected to hire Xavier assistant Ben Johnson as its next head coach, sources told ESPN. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 22, 2021

According to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, Johnson met with Minnesota AD Mark Coyle yesterday.

Coyle was reportedly “blown away” by the Minneapolis native.

Minnesota AD Mark Coyle met with Xavier assistant Ben Johnson for much of the day on Sunday and was “blown away”, source told @Stadium. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 22, 2021

Johnson now takes over for Pitino, his former boss. Pitino was fired this month after eight seasons.

During that span, the Golden Gophers went 141-123 overall with an NIT championship in 2014 and NCAA Tournament appearances in 2017 and 2019. However, back-to-back losing seasons proved to be Pitino’s undoing.

The 38-year-old son of Rick Pitino was recently hired as the new head coach at New Mexico.