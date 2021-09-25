CFB World Reacts To Surprising Minnesota-Bowling Green Game

Most college football analysts expected Minnesota to cruise past Bowling Green this Saturday. So far, this weekend’s matchup has been anything but smooth sailing for the Golden Gophers.

P.J. Fleck’s offense has been unable to move the chains through the first two quarters, as senior quarterback Tanner Morgan has just 32 passing yards at halftime.

The Falcons haven’t been that much better on offense, but quarterback Matt McDonald had a two-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter to give his team a 7-3 lead.

Bowling Green’s touchdown in the first half actually snapped a really impressive streak that Minnesota had going coming into this weekend. It’s the first touchdown surrendered by Minnesota’s defense in two weeks, ending a scoreless streak that lasted just over 87 minutes.

Unsurprisingly, college football fans had plenty of things to say about Minnesota’s ugly first half. Many of them questioned Fleck’s decisions on offense.

“What in the hell is Minnesota doing? Goes for 4th and 1 at its own 20, doesn’t get it,” Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald. “Bowling Green had 35 total yards.”

While the Golden Gophers deserve a lot of criticism for this lackluster performance, the Falcons’ defense should be applauded for shutting down Fleck’s offense.

“How about this Bowling Green defense? They’re playing hard,” Jordan Strack said. “They’ve been in the perfect position to make plays. This team is getting better guys. You can absolutely see tangible proof that this team has improved and that’s all you could ask for.”

The Golden Gophers need to solve the Falcons’ defense very soon if they want to avoid losing at home this afternoon.

College football fans can watch the second half of this game on ESPNU.