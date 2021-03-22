College Basketball World Reacts To Minnesota’s Surprising Hire

The Spun

A closeup of Minnesota's mascot.AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 24: The Minnesota Golden Gophers mascot reacts in the second half against the Florida Gators during the third round of the 2013 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at The Frank Erwin Center on March 24, 2013 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Minnesota men’s basketball program has found a new head coach, just one week after firing Richard Pitino. Golden Gophers alum and former Xavier assistant Ben Johnson will inherit the role, according to multiple reports.

Johnson’s ties to the Minnesota program run deep, having served as an assistant under Pitino from 2013 to 2017. He also played his final two collegiate seasons in Minneapolis after transferring from Northwestern, averaging 9.0 points in 59 appearances.

Johnson reportedly interviewed with Minnesota AD Mark Coyle on Sunday. Coyle was “blown away” at the meeting and decided to bring the young coach back to his alma mater.

Prior to his time at Xavier, Johnson was known for his recruiting skills with the Golden Gophers. He reportedly played a major role in the recruitment of some of Minnesota’s top players in the last decade, including Amir Coffey, Daniel Oturu and Jordan Murphy.

The Golden Gophers appear to be putting to focus on recruiting with Johnson’s hire, a decision that has been met with mixed responses. Although the long-time assistant will have no head coaching experience headed into the difficult Big Ten, he should be able to help Minnesota keep the state’s best players close to home.

Although he’s never been a head coach at the college level, Johnson boasts plenty of high-profile college experience. Apart from his time at Minnesota and Xavier, he’s spent time at Nebraska (2012-13), Northern Iowa (2008-12) and Texas-Pan American (2006-08).

The Golden Gophers will have plenty to re-build in the wake of Pitino’s departure. Despite winning the NIT in his first season, Minnesota has only made the NCAA Tournament twice and won a single game in the Big Dance in the last eight years. In three of the last four seasons, the Golden Gophers have gone under .500.

Johnson will have his work cut out for him when he gets to work this spring, so he’ll need to hit the recruiting trail hard and as soon as possible.


