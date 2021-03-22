College Basketball World Reacts To Minnesota’s Surprising Hire

The Minnesota men’s basketball program has found a new head coach, just one week after firing Richard Pitino. Golden Gophers alum and former Xavier assistant Ben Johnson will inherit the role, according to multiple reports.

Johnson’s ties to the Minnesota program run deep, having served as an assistant under Pitino from 2013 to 2017. He also played his final two collegiate seasons in Minneapolis after transferring from Northwestern, averaging 9.0 points in 59 appearances.

Johnson reportedly interviewed with Minnesota AD Mark Coyle on Sunday. Coyle was “blown away” at the meeting and decided to bring the young coach back to his alma mater.

Prior to his time at Xavier, Johnson was known for his recruiting skills with the Golden Gophers. He reportedly played a major role in the recruitment of some of Minnesota’s top players in the last decade, including Amir Coffey, Daniel Oturu and Jordan Murphy.

The Golden Gophers appear to be putting to focus on recruiting with Johnson’s hire, a decision that has been met with mixed responses. Although the long-time assistant will have no head coaching experience headed into the difficult Big Ten, he should be able to help Minnesota keep the state’s best players close to home.

Ben Johnson is a Minnesota alum. There were several other head coaches in the equation, but AD Mark Coyle opts to go with a locak guy with strong ties to the area. https://t.co/lG7Os0mZgr — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 22, 2021

Ben Johnson. Someone easy to root for. Success will be determined on ability to use good relationships w/ local coaches — AAU, Preps — and players’ families to keep a better share of talent at home.

No idea about Xs & Os, but we can eliminate possibility of being worse. — Reusse (@Patrick_Reusse) March 22, 2021

Key recruits that Ben Johnson played a big part in bringing to the University of Minnesota? -Daniel Oturu

-Amir Coffey

-Jordan Murphy There were many others but these are three of the best four Gophers of the last 8 years. — Ryan James (@RyanJamesMN) March 22, 2021

Welcome home Coach Ben Johnson!! 〽️〽️#skiumah — Trevor Mbakwe (@TMbakwe32) March 22, 2021

On reports of Ben Johnson being names head coach, I can't tell you how many times I've heard Mark Coyle talk about recruiting over the years. This move reflects it. High school coaches here had connection with Ben when he was here. Guessing Coyle heard that a lot in his vetting — chipscoggins (@chipscoggins) March 22, 2021

Although he’s never been a head coach at the college level, Johnson boasts plenty of high-profile college experience. Apart from his time at Minnesota and Xavier, he’s spent time at Nebraska (2012-13), Northern Iowa (2008-12) and Texas-Pan American (2006-08).

The Golden Gophers will have plenty to re-build in the wake of Pitino’s departure. Despite winning the NIT in his first season, Minnesota has only made the NCAA Tournament twice and won a single game in the Big Dance in the last eight years. In three of the last four seasons, the Golden Gophers have gone under .500.

Johnson will have his work cut out for him when he gets to work this spring, so he’ll need to hit the recruiting trail hard and as soon as possible.