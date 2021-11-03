College Football World Reacts To The PJ Fleck News

The Minnesota Golden Gophers came in at No. 20 in the first edition of the 2021 College Football Playoffs on Tuesday evening, but that wasn’t the biggest news for the program this week.

Even more importantly, the Big Ten West school locked down football head coach P.J. Fleck to a new seven-year deal.

Fleck, who last had his contract increased and extended back in Nov. of 2019, has agreed to an amended deal that will keep him in Minnesota through 2028. The new contract will increased his annual salary by about $400,000 a year and raise his total pay-out over the next seven years to approximately $35 million.

“This is home,” Fleck said in an official press release. “Our family loves it here and we are excited to continue this journey at the University of Minnesota. … It’s a tremendous honor to lead this program, and we will continue to work to build a culture that connects the entire state.”

In addition to the annual salary increase, the Golden Gophers will increase Fleck’s buyout.

The college football world was largely in favor of Minnesota’s move to lock down the head coach for the foreseeable future. Fleck’s name is often brought up in relation to high-profile vacancies across the country, so the Golden Gophers have to feel good about keeping him in the Twin Cities longer term.

News: PJ Fleck's buyout for him to leave #Gophers at start of 7-year contract: $ in 2021 (2019): Year 1: $10 million ($10)

Year 2: $7 ($4.5)

Year 3: $5 ($3)

Year 4: $4 ($3) Quote: AD Mark Coyle on increased buyout: "That's helpful. PJ is being genuine … he wants to be here" — Andy Greder (@andygreder) November 3, 2021

News: #Gophers coach PJ Fleck has received a roughly $400,000 raise from $4.65 to $5.1 million, according to his amended seven-year contract with the University of Minnesota. — Andy Greder (@andygreder) November 3, 2021

New deal for Coach PJ!!!https://t.co/2ZjqWrFCci — Vince Wright (@thebigsmooth1) November 3, 2021

PJ Fleck has a new contract with the #Gophers, who are 6-2, have won 4 straight and are ranked No. 20 in the first College Football Playoff poll. Mark Coyle is getting ahead of other schools that would've come calling after the season for a new head coach. https://t.co/yE8wErkSPR — Jeff Wald (@JeffWaldFox9) November 3, 2021

Incredible job by PJ for that 7 year contract, one can only imagine where the Gophers would be without him!!!

(PJ Fleck after 53 games at Minnesota: 32-21 Kill/Claey’s last 53 games at Minnesota: 31-22 Glen Mason’s last 53 games at Minnesota: 31-22) https://t.co/0MXAaNKhCh — verbosedutch (@verbosedutch) November 3, 2021

Minnesota in the 4 years before PJ Fleck: 31-21 Minnesota in the 4+ years with PJ Fleck: 32-21 They just gave a massive 7 year contract extension to this guy and I love it pic.twitter.com/szrbwnvNJY — Scary Alvarez (@barryisthedon) November 3, 2021

Fleck has earned the contract since arriving to Minnesota from Western Michigan in 2017. He’s posted a 32-21 overall record and greatly improved the Golden Gophers prospects in the Big Ten since taking over.

The highlight of Fleck’s tenure so far came in 2019, when he led Minnesota to a top-10 finish in the AP Poll. The Golden Gophers went 11-2 and narrowly missed out an appearance in the Big Ten Championship game.

In 2021, Fleck has brought Minnesota back to the top of the West Division standings. At 6-2, and 4-1 in the conference, the Golden Gophers control their own destiny with four regular season games remaining.

With a new contract signed, Fleck will head into a weekend match-up against Illinois with a renewed fervor.