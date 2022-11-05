Injury Update For Minnesota Starting Quarterback Tanner Morgan

PISCATAWAY, NJ - OCTOBER 19: Tanner Morgan #2 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers passes the ball during the third quarter at SHI Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Piscataway, New Jersey. Minnesota defeated Rutgers 42-7. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

Minnesota will be without starting quarterback Tanner Morgan for the second half of this Saturday's game against Nebraska.

Morgan suffered an injury in the second quarter. It happened after he took a big hit on a sack.

ESPN reporter Taylor McGregor provided an update on Morgan prior to the start of the second half.

“Tanner Morgan will not play in the second half,” McGregor said on the broadcast, via On3 “P.J. Fleck telling me this is not a quarterback controversy. The medical staff decided to hold him out of the second half to due to an undisclosed injury. … The fact that Tanner Morgan is not playing is interesting, guys. We’ll see what Minnesota can do to get their offense going.”

Morgan had just 38 passing yards prior to suffering an injury.

With Morgan banged up, Minnesota's offense is now being led by redshirt freshman Athan Kaliakmanis.

Kaliakmanis has given Minnesota's offense a much-needed lift in the second half. He already has 121 passing yards on only five completions.

Minnesota is trying to improve its record to 6-3. We'll see if Kaliakmanis can help the Golden Gophers do just that.