Four-Star RB Mar’Keise Irving Announces Commitment

One of the top running backs from the 2021 recruiting class has just announced where he’ll be playing college football. Four-star tailback Mar’Keise Irving shared his decision on social media. He’ll be taking his talents to the Big Ten.

Irving is the No. 18 running back and No. 311 overall recruit from his class, per 247Sports. The Hillcrest product had 24 scholarship offers, which included Iowa State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska and Wisconsin.

While it must have been tough to decide which program to choose, Irving has clearly found himself a winner. On Saturday afternoon, the Illinois native announced that he’s committing to Minnesota.

The Golden Gophers have been one of the best programs at recruiting this year. Back in April, head coach P.J. Fleck landed commitments from nine different recruits. Minnesota can now add Irving to its 2021 class.

Here’s the announcement from Irving’s Twitter account:

According to 247Sports’ recruiting rankings, the Golden Gophers have the No. 6 class in the country. The Ohio State Buckeyes are the only team in the Big Ten that have a better group of 2021 recruits.

Fleck’s recruiting class features 16 hard commits with four-star cornerback Avante Dickerson as the highest-rated player from the bunch.

Minnesota is clearly on the rise in college football, especially after winning 11 games last season.