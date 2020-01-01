Minnesota Fans Are Not Happy With ESPN

On Wednesday afternoon, Minnesota and Auburn kicked off from the Outback Bowl. The Tigers raced out to an early lead thanks to a kickoff return for a touchdown in the first quarter.

However, it’s been mostly all Gophers since.

After trailing 10-3, P.J. Fleck’s team is now tied with Auburn at 17 with just over seven minutes left to go in the half. Unfortunately for Minnesota fans watching the game on ESPN, they didn’t see the team’s second touchdown happen in real time.

ESPN broke for commercial after the Gophers forced a fourth-and-goal. The network failed to get back from commercial break in time as Minnesota’s Seth Green hit Bryce Witham for a touchdown.

Fans watching from home were less than pleased with ESPN for missing the play.

ESPN just missed the Minnesota touchdown because the play started before they were back from commercial break. That shouldn't happen. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) January 1, 2020

Touchdown Minnesota… while ESPN was in a commercial — Auburn Gold Mine (@AUGoldMine) January 1, 2020

Minnesota has dominated the first half in terms of total years. The Gophers hold a 216-110 advantage in yards through nearly two quarters of play, but the return touchdown has kept the Tigers in the game.

Fleck led the Gophers to a surprising 2019 season, but it’s clear Minnesota isn’t just a one-year wonder. Auburn is a powerhouse program that has been bullied by the Big Ten team for much of the first half.

Stay tuned for the latest from the Outback Bowl.