Minnesota Fans Are Not Happy With ESPN

P.J. Fleck leads Minnesota onto the field ahead of a game with Penn State during the 2019 season.MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 09: Head coach P.J. Fleck of the Minnesota Golden Gophers and his team take the field against the Penn State Nittany Lions at TCFBank Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, Minnesota and Auburn kicked off from the Outback Bowl. The Tigers raced out to an early lead thanks to a kickoff return for a touchdown in the first quarter.

However, it’s been mostly all Gophers since.

After trailing 10-3, P.J. Fleck’s team is now tied with Auburn at 17 with just over seven minutes left to go in the half. Unfortunately for Minnesota fans watching the game on ESPN, they didn’t see the team’s second touchdown happen in real time.

ESPN broke for commercial after the Gophers forced a fourth-and-goal. The network failed to get back from commercial break in time as Minnesota’s Seth Green hit Bryce Witham for a touchdown.

Fans watching from home were less than pleased with ESPN for missing the play.

Minnesota has dominated the first half in terms of total years. The Gophers hold a 216-110 advantage in yards through nearly two quarters of play, but the return touchdown has kept the Tigers in the game.

Fleck led the Gophers to a surprising 2019 season, but it’s clear Minnesota isn’t just a one-year wonder. Auburn is a powerhouse program that has been bullied by the Big Ten team for much of the first half.

Stay tuned for the latest from the Outback Bowl.


