On Friday, three-star linebacker Devon Williams officially announced where he’ll play college football. Despite his original commitment to an SEC program, the Dublin Coffman product is now bound for the Big Ten.

Back in January, Williams gave his commitment to the Kentucky Wildcats. It was a nice addition at the time for Mark Stoops and his program.

Williams clearly experienced a change of heart though. He revealed this afternoon that he’ll no longer be part of Kentucky’s football. Instead, he’ll take his talents to Minnesota.

“I’ve always dreamt of playing football at the next level, but also being somewhere I know will help develop me into the man I want to be,” Williams said. “With that being said I would like to announce that I am 100 percent committed to the University of Minnesota!”

Williams is the No. 29 outside linebacker and No. 450 overall recruit in his class, per 247Sports. He received 11 scholarship offers over the course of his recruitment.

This news obviously isn’t ideal for Kentucky’s football program. As for Minnesota, the addition of Williams now gives PJ Fleck a total of nine commits for the 2021 season.

Minnesota has the No. 7 recruiting class in the Big Ten according to 247Sports.