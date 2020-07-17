Tony Dungy Thinks His Alma Mater Minnesota Can Replicate Clemson’s Success

Former Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tony Dungy was thrilled with his alma mater’s breakout 2019 season under P.J. Fleck.

The Gophers won 11 games, the first double-digit win season for the team since 1905. They capped things with an impressive Outback Bowl win over Auburn. It was certainly a historic accomplishment for the program, in Fleck’s third season in the Twin Cities. To Dungy, the sky is now the limit.

“I was so proud of those guys last year because as alums, we’ve been waiting for that for 25 years,” the Super Bowl-winning former coach said during an appearance on SiriusXM, saying that Minnesota just hadn’t had the “magic” seasons that Big Ten West rivals like Northwestern and Iowa have experienced. “I think coach Fleck has done a great job of getting it going. It can happen. I think that’s the great thing about college football right now.”

Dungy doesn’t think things plateau after that Outback Bowl win, either. He compared Minnesota’s situation with that of Clemson, a program that had some good moments throughout its history, but only recently entered “blue blood” territory under Dabo Swinney. He thinks Fleck can do the same thing at his alma mater.

“Clemson, I visited with Dabo Swinney a lot,” Dungy said. “It was not a place where you say automatically, hey if I take this Clemson job, we’re going to be national championship contenders in three years. It wasn’t looked at that way. The fact that it can happen at Clemson, the fact that it can happen at Minnesota, that makes college football great.”

That would be an extremely big jump for Minnesota. While the Big Ten supplies plenty of resources, the Gophers don’t have the same inherent advantages as a Clemson. The Tigers won a national title in the 1980s, and more importantly, are located in the football-crazed Southeast. South Carolina has plenty of college football talent, and Clemson is a stone’s throw from Georgia, one of the most talent-rich states in the country. The school has also dedicated itself to becoming a college football power, giving Swinney everything he needed to make the leap.

Minnesota certainly could remain in contention in the Big Ten West as long as Fleck is there, but even far more established programs like Michigan, Penn State, and Wisconsin haven’t come close to breaking through the way Clemson has.

[SiriusXM]