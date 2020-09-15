Big Ten Football Program’s Tweet Leading To Speculation

Is the Big Ten Conference heading toward a mid-October football start?

Speculation is brewing this week. Over the weekend, reports surfaced about an upcoming re-vote by the Big Ten’s presidents and chancellors. There’s reportedly “cautious optimism” that a football season, set to begin sometime in October, will be approved.

That speculation increased on Tuesday morning, when a Big Ten football program put out a cryptic tweet.

“When was the last time that the #Gophers started a football season in October? #TuesdayTrivia,” Minnesota’s official Twitter account posted.

Is Minnesota hinting at something here?

Unfortunately, it does not appear to be. The Golden Gophers say the tweet is nothing more than a simple trivia question.

“Nothing to it. Just a tweet,” Megan Ryan of the Star Tribune was told.

If the Big Ten did start in October, the conference could contend for a College Football Playoff spot.

Yahoo! Sports insider Pete Thamel believes that as long as the Big Ten can have a regular season and conference title game by mid-December, the conference would be included.

“If you can play the B1G title game — which, by the way, is a huge financial component. It’s a big part of the television package. But, if you can have a champion, if you can squeeze in a season and have a champion, I can’t fathom the College Football Playoff would not wait to accommodate the B1G,” he said on BTN.

Of course, the season still needs to be approved. Everyone is waiting on the re-vote…