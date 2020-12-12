Minnesota Is Missing A Ton Of Players Against Nebraska Today

The 2020 college football season has been anything but ordinary and that chaos has continued into this weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, the Minnesota Gophers are going into their game against Nebraska severely short-handed. According to a report from college football insider Bruce Feldman, Minnesota will be without 33 players.

Feldman noted that several of the players who will be absent are starters for the Gophers. P.J. Fleck’s squad will be without several starting offensive lineman.

The team is also reportedly down to just four defensive tackles and two tight ends for this afternoon’s game.

Here’s the news from Bruce Feldman.

SOURCE: #Minnesota will be without 33 players against #Nebraska on Saturday. The Gophers will be without a couple starting O-linemen and also are down to four DTs and only two tight ends. #BigNoonKickoff — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 12, 2020

That’s a tough pill to swallow for the Gophers, who had their last two games canceled due to COVID-19 issues. Minnesota was scheduled to play both Wisconsin and Northwestern, but both of those games were canceled.

Now the Gophers head into their final game of the season with a severely short-handed roster. They’ll face off against a Nebraska team that found its second win of the season last weekend.

The Huskers finally found success on offense en route to a 37-27 win over the Purdue Boilermakers.

Nebraska enters as a 9.5-point favorite.