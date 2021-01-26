Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck Reportedly ‘Not Interested’ In Tennessee Job

Tennessee has reportedly shown interest in Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck, but it doesn’t look like it has been reciprocated.

Over the weekend, it was reported that Fleck was one of three coaches vetted by Tennessee for its coaching vacancy. The other two were SMU’s Sonny Dykes and Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott.

On Monday, Minneapolis Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins addressed Fleck being linked to the Tennessee job and told Gophers fans that they can breathe a sigh of relief based off what sources were telling him.

“No updates surfaced Monday, but my sources indicate that Fleck is not interested in that job,” Scoggins wrote. “Fleck’s agent Bryan Harlan declined to mention any school specifically but said in a phone conversation that he has received inquiries from multiple schools regarding Fleck the past few seasons.”

Fleck just finished his fourth season at Minnesota. The Golden Gophers went 3-4 during the shortened 2020 campaign, but the previous season, Fleck turned in one of the best campaigns in program history.

Minnesota went 11-2 in 2019, earning a spot in the Big Ten title game and a trip to the Outback Bowl. The Golden Gophers beat Auburn in that postseason contest and wound up finishing the year ranked 10th in the AP poll.

Overall, Fleck is 26-19 at Minnesota and 56-41 as a head coach counting his prior stint at Western Michigan.