Legendary Big Ten Conference Athlete Has Died At 73

Noel Jenke, one of the most versatile athletes in the history of Minnesota and the Big Ten Conference, has passed away. He was 73 years old.

On Sunday, the University of Minnesota announced the passing of their legendary three-sport star. Jenke played football, baseball and hockey for the school during the 1960s. He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in football and baseball in 1968 and 1969 respectively.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of Noel Jenke, who was a three-sport athlete at Minnesota and was one of the best athletes ever to wear the Maroon and Gold,” the team said in a statement.

Jenke was so good at his three sports that he became the first player in Big Ten history to be drafted in three separate sports. He was a first-round pick by the Boston Red Sox in the 1969 MLB Draft, a 12th-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in the 1969 NFL Draft, and was later taken by the Minnesota Fighting Saints in the World Hockey Association’s 1972 draft.

Jenke initially chose to go with baseball. The Red Sox gave him minor league assignments from 1969 to 1971, but he never played in the majors.

He then tried his hand with the NFL, finding more playing time there. Over the next four years with the Vikings, Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers, Jenke appeared in 25 games.

After the end of his playing career, Jenke began working in sales while raising a family.

Our hearts go out to Noel Jenke’s family and loved ones.