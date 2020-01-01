Video: P.J. Fleck Loses His Mind On A Referee During The Outback Bowl

Minnesota just capped its incredible season with a pretty dominant performance in the Outback Bowl. P.J. Fleck’s Gophers went back-and-forth with Auburn, but really kicked things into gear in the fourth quarter to seal a 31-24 win.

Even as his team was moving the ball well on its final drive, Fleck was wound extremely tight. A late clock stoppage absolutely set him off on the refs.

After a big 10 yard run by Mohamed Ibrahim on a 3rd-and-10 to pick up a crucial first down with just under two minutes left, Fleck laid into a few referees. Ibrahim stayed in bounds on the play to keep the clock running, but the refs stopped it, setting Fleck off.

He uncorked just about every curse he could muster here, and didn’t draw a flag.

Angry PJ Fleck is my favorite PJ Fleck pic.twitter.com/xVN8tR4ZAE — Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) January 1, 2020

Ultimately, the stoppage didn’t matter. The Gophers kept pounding Ibrahim, picking up another first down and getting all the way down to Auburn’s nine yard line.

After drawing out Auburn’s final timeout, they took three knees deep in Tiger territory to end the game.

This was an extremely balanced performance for Minnesota, which racked up 494 total yards. Ibrahim racked up 140 on the ground along with a touchdown, while Tyler Johnson went off, catching 12 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns, including an incredible one-handed grab in the end zone.

On the other end, Auburn only picked up 232 yards on the day. P.J. Fleck has to be proud of how the team finished this impressive year.

Fleck is now 3-2 in bowl games, and 2-0 at Minnesota. This was his second double-digit win season, after leading Western Michigan to a 13-1 year in 2016.

[Dustin Schutte]