Big Ten Football Star Announces He’s Skipping The 2020 Season

One of the top players in the Big Ten conference has announced that he’s skipping the 2020 season to prepare for the NFL Draft.

Rashod Bateman, the top wide receiver in the Big Ten, announced on Twitter on Tuesday morning that he will be passing on playing in the 2020 season. He’s choosing to focus on his future instead.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver is the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year at his position. He caught 60 passes for 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. Bateman, a 6-foot-2 wide receiver, was in line for another huge season in 2020.

The Big Ten football star is opting to skip the year, though. He announced the “hardest decision” of his life on Tuesday morning.

Bateman has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. He will be skipping the 2020 college football season, which was scheduled to begin in September.

Bateman is the second college football star to pass on the 2020 season due to the surrounding circumstances. Virginia Tech standout cornerback Caleb Farley announced last week that he was skipping the year to prepare for the NFL.

Both players are projected to be high picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The second college star has declared for the NFL. Minnesota's Rashod Bateman is leaving. He'll be one of the draft's top wide receivers. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 4, 2020

The 2020 college football season, which will be unlike any season we’ve ever seen, is scheduled to begin in about a month. We’ll see if any more players opt out before then.