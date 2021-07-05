Star Big Ten Transfer Marcus Carr Down To 4 Programs

After a career-year with the Minnesota Golden Gophers basketball team, point guard Marcus Carr entered the NCAA transfer portal. It’s been a while, but he appears to have narrowed down his list of potential teams.

According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Carr has narrowed his list down to four teams. Making the cut are Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville and Texas.

With several NCAA blue bloods on his list, Carr will be joining a talented roster. Texas would be the most interesting pick he could make given the recent arrival of Chris Beard as their new head coach.

As a senior in the 2020-21 season, Carr started 29 games and averaged 19.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He earned All-Big Ten honors after the season but missed the NCAA Tournament as the Golden Gophers went 14-15.

Kentucky — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 5, 2021

Marcus Carr broke out as a true freshman with Pitt in the 2017-18 season. But he transferred after that season and was forced to sit the 2018-19 season out.

Carr got his chance to start in the 2019-20 season, but the pandemic kept him from competing for a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

All four of the teams on Carr’s list are expected to at least contend for a spot in March Madness. Perhaps that’s what Carr is looking for.

For his career, Carr has averaged 14.8 points per game, 5.1 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game. He’ll be an asset almost anywhere he goes.

Which team do you think Marcus Carr should go to?