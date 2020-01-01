Video: Minnesota WR Makes The Catch Of Bowl Season

Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson is having a monster senior season. Today, he’s ending his Golden Gophers career with a bang.

A few moments ago, Johnson caught his second touchdown of the game. He now has 12 catches for 204 yards on the day, leading all players in yards from scrimmage.

His first touchdown, which put Minnesota up 24-17, was a work of art. Tanner Morgan found Johnson in the back of the end zone, and he not only made a stretching one-handed catch, but somehow got a foot down without an inch of room to spare.

There are only a few college football games left this season, but we’re still getting impressive catch of the year candidates.

holy crap, Tyler Johnson! pic.twitter.com/usFWyWx9Rb — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) January 1, 2020

Tyler Johnson’s second touchdown was also impressive, a 73-yarder from Morgan to put Minnesota back in the lead of this back-and-forth game 31-24.

If you’re looking for some free coconut shrimp after this Outback Bowl, Johnson is your guy right now.

On the season, he now has 86 catches for 1,316 yards and 13 touchdowns, eclipsing an impressive junior campaign, in which he went for 1,169 yards and 12 scores. Minnesota blew up this season, going 10-2 on the year, but somehow Johnson has flown under the radar as far as the nation’s best receivers go.

That should end with this performance.

Minnesota has the ball back, and is driving on Auburn’s defense with just over four minutes left. If they score here, it may put the game away.

