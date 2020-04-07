2 Former Nebraska Football Players Expelled, Banned From Campus

Last season, a troubling story emerged regarding Andre Hunt and Katerian LeGrone. After several months of investigating, the Nebraska Cornhuskers have finally made a decision.

Hunt and LeGrone previously received a 2.5-year suspension for an incident that took place before the 2019 season. The latest punishment for these two members is much harsher than that as it has to do with more than just football.

According to ESPN’s Paula Lavigne, Nebraska has expelled Hunt and LeGrone for violating the school’s sexual misconduct policy. This decision came after an investigator found them responsible for their actions.

Since these former Cornhuskers are expelled, they are no longer allowed to step on Nebraska’s campus and their time as students there has been permanently terminated.

Hunt and LeGrone were charged with first-degree sexual assault for their actions back in August. They’ve also been named in several additional police reports.

Both players entered the NCAA transfer portal last fall. It’s unknown if any school will actually allow either Hunt or LeGrone to play football again.

Additionally, it’s worth noting that Nebraska’s decision might not play a factor in the criminal case since they are separate entities. We’ll find out more about this situation in the near future.