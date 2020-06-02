247Sports Releases Prediction For Nebraska’s 2020 Season

Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers are entering a pivotal season. In two seasons at his alma mater, Frost is 9-15.

The minimum goal for this season has to be to make a bowl game. It has been four years since the Huskers achieved that goal, which is a sobering statement considering the program’s storied history.

Earlier today, 247Sports analyst Brandon Marcello issued his 20 “bold” predictions for the 2020 season. He’s picking Nebraska to get to the postseason, but not by much.

“Count on the Huskers to earn bowl eligibility for the first time since 2016, but it will not be easy,” Marcello wrote.

His full reasoning can be found below:

I don’t have much confidence in Nebraska, particularly with road games at Ohio State, Wisconsin, Iowa and Northwestern on the schedule. Add a quarterback battle to the mix, a new offensive coordinator/receivers coach, a lack of options at receiver (JD Spielman is still on a sabbatical) and little-to-no-improvement on defense (the entire defensive line must be replaced), and I see six to eight wins on the horizon for the Cornhuskers. That’s certainly an improvement over the past few years, but Nebraska fans certainly want more from coach Scott Frost.

One thing seems absolutely imperative for Nebraska this season: the Huskers must get out of the gate quickly. The final five weeks of the season are an absolute gauntlet.

Nebraska goes to Ohio State to end October and then returns home to host Penn State. Back-to-back road games at Iowa and Wisconsin follow, with a home game against Minnesota to end the season.

If the Huskers want to reach bowl eligibility, they may want to do so by beating Rutgers on October 24 and starting 6-1. None of those last five games will be easy in a must-win senario.