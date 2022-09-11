3 Coaches Named Top Targets For The Nebraska Job

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMPER 20: Nebraska Cornhusker helmets before their game at Memorial Stadium on September 20, 2014 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated Miami 41-31. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

It remains to be seen whether Nebraska can reel in a high-profile head coach to take over for Scott Frost after this season. But insiders are already putting together their shortlists for candidates.

For Associated Press college football insider Ralph D. Russo, there are three coaches that are at the top of his list. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Russo identified Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell and Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops.

Rhule, Campbell and Stoops have ranked among the top program builders in the country. All three have led college football programs to new heights during their tenures.

Matt Rhule turned Temple and Baylor into conference champions within a few seasons of recording double-digit losses. He parlayed his success at those schools into the head coaching job with the Panthers, but is considered a top candidate to leave (or be fired) this season.

Matt Campbell helped make Iowa State a force to be reckoned with, leading them to the Big 12 Championship Game in 2020. He has five straight winning seasons for a program that previously went decades without having more than three.

Mark Stoops has turned Kentucky into a major player in the SEC despite the Wildcats having a reputation for putting much less emphasis on their football program.

All three coaches rank among the most desirable in all of football, not just for Nebraska.

The bigger question is whether Nebraska has the means - or even the appeal - to coaches of this caliber.