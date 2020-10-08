The Nebraska football quarterback competition might not be fully settled. Perceived starter Adrian Martinez is embracing the competition, though.

Martinez has manned the Huskers’ quarterback duties these past two years. His freshman campaign was a major success after he threw for 2,617 yards and 17 touchdowns compared to nine picks with an additional 629 yards and eight scores on the ground. Unfortunately for Scott Frost, Martinez took a major step back in 2019.

Frost declared earlier this year the Huskers would commence a new quarterback competition during preseason, rather than once again handing the reigns over to Martinez. Martinez has been engaged in a fierce competition with backup Luke McCaffrey these past few weeks.

Martinez is embracing the competition, though. He admitted on Thursday McCaffrey is “pushing” him to be better as the Big Ten’s 2020 season approaches.

“Luke’s pushing me, and I love it,” Martinez said, per the Omaha World-Herald, via Saturday Tradition. “I’m here for the competition.”

Adrian Martinez battled a few nagging injuries last season, opening the door for Luke McCaffrey to get some playing time. McCaffrey scored three total touchdowns in minimal playing time in four games in 2019.

Like most programs across the country, Scott Frost is doing everything he can to engage his players in competition. But it’d be shocking if Martinez actually lost his starting gig.

Nebraska football begins its season on Oct. 24 against the Ohio State Buckeyes.