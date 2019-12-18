“All I’ll tell you is I think the kid is a trooper for battling through what he battled through this year,” Frost said. “He’s not alone. Several other things were gutting things out and fighting for the team. That’s football. I’ve had seven surgeries as a football player. You come back better and healthier every time you get one and I think a lot of those guys’ play will improve when they’re healthier.”

21 of Nebraska’s 24 current commitments signed with the program today. The group is ranked No. 20 in the nation, and No. 4 in the Big Ten.