Adrian Martinez dealt with injury issues at midseason this fall. Scott Frost is looking forward to seeing his star quarterback hit the gridiron healthy next fall.

Martinez missed the team’s losses to Minnesota and Indiana at mid-year with a knee injury. The team finished 5-7, and missed a bowl, but was 5-5 with Martinez active.

While Martinez is far from a finished product, the team is definitely better off when he’s on the field, and playing without reservation. He has plenty of work to do as a passer, but is a very effective runner, and seemed more reluctant to do so late in the year.

During his signing day press conference, Scott Frost confirmed that Adrian Martinez was one of the players who recently underwent surgery. He is expected back in full for spring practice. He did not expound on the nature of Martinez’s injury.

From 247Sports:

“We had a lot of guys who had minor surgeries just to get things cleaned up,” Frost said. “Had quite a few guys who were tough and playing through some things at the end of the year. There were a few guys, including Adrian, who had surgeries at the end of the year. We’re expecting all of them to be back for spring ball.”

Frost was extremely complimentary of his QB1 for how he played through injury late in the season.