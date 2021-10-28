Scott Frost Shares Encouraging Update On Adrian Martinez

Nebraska football’s bye week couldn’t have come at a better time. Last week, coming off of the team’s latest disappointing close loss, 30-23 at Minnesota, Scott Frost revealed that quarterback Adrian Martinez had been “playing a little beat up.”

Frost attributed some of Martinez’s early game struggles to jitters associated with the QB’s injuries. In Nebraska’s last game, they fell behind 21-9, before attempting a comeback in the second half, ultimately falling a touchdown short.

Frost indicated that he expected Martinez to be “as healthy as he’s been” when the team’s game against Purdue rolls around, coming off of the bye. Apparently, that is the case, a few days out from the upcoming Big Ten West matchup.

“He’s been playing through a lot,” Frost said of the quarterback. “He looks full speed, so I’m excited to see him at 100-percent again.”

Even with his personal injury issues and Nebraska’s struggles, Martinez is having what is clearly his best college season. He’s completing 64.5-percent of his throws for 1,995 yards (9.5 per attempt), 10 touchdowns, and three interceptions, adding 433 rushing yards and 10 scores on the ground.

At 3-5 (1-4), Nebraska finds itself in the Big Ten West basement, without much wiggle room if it wants to reach a bowl for the first time under Frost. The team has been on the precipice of a few would-be big wins, falling by single scores to top-10 Oklahoma, Michigan, and Michigan State teams, as well as touchdown losses to Illinois and Minnesota.

To go bowling, Purdue will need to win three of four games vs. Purdue, Ohio State, Wisconsin, and Iowa. Martinez has played well enough to beat a number of good teams, but he and his team will have their work cut out for him to get three more wins.

