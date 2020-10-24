Adrian Martinez Reacts To How Luke McCaffrey Played Today

Luke McCaffrey, younger brother of Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey, made a splash on Nebraska’s first drive Saturday. The backup quarterback busted out a 47 yard run against the Buckeye defense that set up the Huskers for their first touchdown of the day.

While McCaffrey shows great promise as an explosive dual-threat quarterback, head coach Scott Frost told reporters he was going with the more seasoned junior Adrian Martinez as QB1. This doesn’t mean McCaffrey won’t be a key piece in the Husker’s offense as the season progresses, though.

Martinez discussed McCaffrey’s usage going forward in Saturday’s postgame interview.

Adrian Martinez said Luke McCaffrey is someone who will continue to be heavily involved in the offense. Says their usage played out today as he expected. — Evan Bland (@EvanBlandOWH) October 24, 2020

Martinez has been the starter for the last two seasons, but there’s been notable frustrations from Nebraska fans about his play in the past. Last year, he threw nine interceptions and the year before that – eight. After winning a tight quarterback race before this season, Martinez will need to improve if he wants to fend of the up-and-coming talent in McCaffrey.

Following his 47-yard explosion on the first drive, McCaffrey’s production dropped but remained at an impressive rate for a backup QB. Frost implemented McCaffrey as a swiss-army-knife type player, getting him involved in all stages of the field.

The redshirt freshman finished with 87 yards rushing, 55 yards passing and even five yards in the receiving game.

Frost told reporters he believes he has two starting-caliber coaches. With so little separating the two quarterbacks, its not unfeasible that McCaffrey could be named the starter at some point this season.