Not only did Nebraska football limp its way to the 2020 season finish line, it then lost two key players to the NCAA transfer portal this off-season. Things aren’t going so well for the Huskers as of late.

Backup quarterback Luke McCaffrey, who might’ve had an opportunity to start a few games this upcoming season, left Nebraska for Louisville. Star wideout Wan’Dale Robinson then left for Kentucky.

Losing two high-value offensive players is big for a program trying to climb from the Big Ten’s basement. Quarterback Adrian Martinez has no hard feelings for his former teammates, though.

He has high respect for both players for their respective decisions to do what’s best for them. Martinez admitted as much to reporters on Monday.

“You have to do what’s best for you,” Martinez said, per the Lincoln Journal-Star. “I respect their decision. I will say I’m happy with the guys we have here and excited about the group. That includes the receivers and that includes the quarterback room. I wish them the best because I think both of them are good football players and good people, too. I enjoyed being friends with them. Best of luck to them, and no hard feelings on my end.”

Luke McCaffrey’s transfer decision clears any potential quarterback competition for Adrian Martinez.

McCaffrey started two games during the shortened 2020 season, in which the Huskers went 3-5 overall.

Robinson is the biggest loss for Nebraska. He’s a versatile offensive weapon capable of being a home-run hitter.