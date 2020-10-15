Adrian Martinez Shares His Reaction To Week 1 Ohio State Matchup

Nebraska football has every reason to complain about its 2020 schedule. But quarterback Adrian Martinez isn’t taking that route.

The Huskers took a major hit with the Big Ten’s schedule release last month. Nebraska football draws three of the top Big Ten teams within the first four weeks of the season. Ohio State lands first on the Huskers’ 2020 schedule.

Conspiracy theorists believe the Big Ten punished Nebraska due to its constant complaints against the conference. Others think the schedule is just a coincidence.

No matter what fans or analysts believe, it doesn’t matter to Martinez. The Nebraska football quarterback sees a Week 1 matchup against Ohio State as an amazing opportunity to start the season on the right note.

“We love it. That’s part of the reason I came to Nebraska, it’s part of the reason why the rest of these guys did,” Martinez said this week, via Saturday Down South. “Week in and week out you’re gonna play solid opponents. How lucky are we, we get to play Ohio State Week 1? I’m pumped and I know our guys are. And we’re gonna make the most of the opportunity at the end of the day.”

The Big Ten schedule is never easy, no matter how it lines up. Adrian Martinez certainly isn’t going to complain about facing the conference’s best team in Week 1.

In reality, the Huskers’ game against the Buckeyes will serve as a litmus test. We’ll find out how improved Scott Frost’s squad is right off the bat.

Nebraska takes on the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 24 in Columbus. The game will kick off at noon ET on FOX.