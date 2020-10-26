For just a few brief moments, Nebraska football’s two-quarterback system worked beautifully against Ohio State this weekend. Scott Frost appears to be committed to the system moving forward.

Frost named Adrian Martinez the Huskers’ starter last week. But it didn’t take long for Luke McCaffrey to take the field. He provided a major boost on just the third offensive play of the game, taking a hand off from Martinez for 47 yards.

Nebraska football clearly plans on Martinez and McCaffrey being the focal points of the offense. Martinez is excited about what the Huskers offense has in store with him and McCaffrey in the backfield this season.

Martinez told reporters on Monday afternoon he believes the two Huskers quarterbacks make a great “team.” Hopefully, that “team” can lead Nebraska football to a few wins this season.

“Luke and I, I think we really make a great team,” Martinez said on Monday. “And we’re going to continue to build on that the rest of the year.”

Nebraska football clearly plans to utilize Adrian Martinez as its traditional starting quarterback. Luke McCaffrey, meanwhile, will be a gadget type of offensive player for the Huskers.

McCaffrey had 87 rushing yards, 55 passing yards and a five-yard reception on Saturday. He figures to do much of the same for the Huskers in coming weeks.

Martinez, McCaffrey and Nebraska football takes on the Wisconsin Badgers this coming weekend.