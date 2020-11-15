Ameer Abdullah Has Message For Nebraska After Today’s Win

Was Nebraska’s win over Penn State Saturday afternoon a turning point for the program? It could be if Scott Frost takes advantage of the momentum.

Beating the Nittany Lions would be significant in almost any other season. But to put it simply, Penn State just isn’t a good football team this season, evident by their now 0-4 record. It’s not a marquee win for the Huskers, but it could be a turning point depending on how they move forward the rest of this season.

Nonetheless, Nebraska fans are celebrating the team’s thrilling victory over the Nittany Lions Saturday evening. Even former Nebraska great Ameer Abdullah is getting in on the fun.

The former Huskers running back sent a message to the Nebraska football program Saturday evening. Take a look at his message for the team below.

Congrats to @HuskerFBNation on their first win of the season!! #GBR — Ameer Abdullah (@Ameerguapo) November 14, 2020

Ameer Abdullah was a star for the Nebraska football program back in the day. He ran for 4,588 yards and 39 touchdowns during his collegiate career with the Huskers, spanning from 2011 to 2014. There’s no doubt Scott Frost could use a player like Abdullah.

Frost’s offensive attack relies on highly skilled players, something the Huskers have lacked these past few years. Fortunately, Nebraska may be heading in the right direction at quarterback after a major change. Luke McCaffrey is the team’s new starter, replacing Adrian Martinez.

After Saturday’s big win, the Huskers have a chance to move to 2-2 next week versus the Illinois Fighting Illini.