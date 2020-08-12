An FCS Power Has Reached Out To Nebraska About A Game

No team in the Big Ten was more disappointed by the conference’s decision to postpone the football season than Nebraska. Once the announcement was made official, the Cornhuskers put out a statement saying they’d look for potential alternatives this fall.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren gave Nebraska’s football program a reality check earlier today. When asked if the Cornhuskers could play elsewhere in 2020, he said “Not and be a member of the Big Ten Conference.”

Despite that message from Warren, the Cornhuskers have at least one potential suitor willing to play football this fall.

According to the Lincoln Journal Star, North Dakota State has reached out to Nebraska about playing this year. A spokesperson for NDSU said the school is looking to play up to three games this fall with one of those matchups being against an FBS opponent.

NDSU would have played Oregon this fall if the Pac-12 didn’t postpone its season. It would’ve been a great opportunity for the FCS program to flex its muscles.

Obviously the Cornhuskers don’t have a schedule for this fall, but head coach Scott Frost is willing to explore every option on the table.

Prior to the Big Ten’s decision to postpone the 2020 season, Frost said “I think our university is committed to playing football regardless of what anyone else does.”

Nebraska hasn’t yet commented on a potential showdown with NDSU. Fans in Lincoln would certainly like to see the Cornhuskers play this year though.