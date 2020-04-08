Analyst Makes Bold Prediction For Nebraska’s 2020 Season

Two years at Nebraska have resulted in a 9-15 record and no bowl games for Scott Frost. And if one college analyst is to be believed, the big turnaround isn’t coming in year three.

In a recent prediction piece by 247Sports, analyst Barton Simmons gave his assessment of Nebraska heading into 2020. Suffice it to say, he was not convinced that Nebraska is ready to compete for the Big Ten title.

Simmons explained that while Nebraska is getting more playmakers in 2020, they won’t be ready to contribute right away. As a result, he feels that next season will be another “incremental step forward.”

He concluded that the 2020 season will likely yield a bowl game, but not an eight- or nine-win finish. Simmons anticipates that kind of bump in 2021.

Via 247Sports:

“The 2020 season will be another incremental step forward. Nebraska will get to a bowl game and improve on its 5-7 2019 season but some sort of eight or nine win breakthrough will come in 2021, not 2020. Nebraska landed the kind of playmakers in the 2020 recruiting class that it needs to get over the hump, but that crew won’t be fully ready in their first year on campus…”

The Cornhuskers started the 2019 season 4-2, and looked like they would be contending for the Big Ten West. But they then lost four straight, including an exceptionally rare loss at home to Indiana to fall to 4-6.

Nebraska managed to beat Maryland to climb to 5-6, only to lose on a field goal to rival Iowa in the final week to drop from bowl contention at 5-7.

The 2020 season will be an important year for many college football teams, but it’s possible that Husker Nation may have to wait a bit longer before returning to the top.