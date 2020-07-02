Without question, 2020 is a pivotal season for Nebraska football. Getting back to a bowl game should be the goal for Scott Frost and company.

However, reaching that benchmark won’t be an easy task at all. The Huskers have a tough schedule ahead of them, particularly on the back end.

Starting on Halloween, Nebraska finishes its season with a five-game stretch against Ohio State, Penn State, Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota. The OSU, Iowa and Wisconsin contests are all on the road.

Because of this Murderers’ Row, its critical that the Huskers get off to a good start. Being 6-1 or 5-2 at worst through seven games should be the target. In order to reach it, Nebraska will probably have to beat FCS South Dakota State in Week 3.

That could be easier said than done. The Jackrabbits are a dangerous FCS opponent; in fact 247Sports national analyst Barton Simmons earmarked this matchup as the “most dangerous” game on Nebraska’s schedule.

“South Dakota State is not the kind of FCS team you want on your schedule because they can flat out beat you,” Simmons said. “The Scott Frost era doesn’t need a loss to an FCS in Year 3. This one’s a must-win to get to bowl eligibility for the Huskers, who face a daunting November.”

In order for Nebraska to reach its potential in 2020, the Huskers will probably need a better performance out of quarterback Adrian Martinez. Martinez is coming off a disappointing sophomore season, which Frost thinks might have had to do with the fact he didn’t have to compete for his starting job.

“He came in his first year and had to compete for that spot, and he looked like a competitor every single day in practice,” Frost told reporters recently. “Year 2, because of the situation, I think he was able to put it in cruise control a little more, and I think that showed up on the field a little bit.”

You can read all of 247Sports’ “Most Dangerous Game” feature for Big Ten here.