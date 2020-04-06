Analyst Releases 2020 Bowl Projection For Nebraska

It’s now or never for Scott Frost and the Huskers. After two bowl-less seasons, Nebraska needs a big year in 2020 to finally go bowling.

Frost came to the Huskers after an incredible stretch at UCF. But a combined 9-15 record over two years at Nebraska isn’t what most were expecting.

Frost isn’t on the hot seat just yet, but he very well could be if Nebraska continues to struggle this season. One college football analyst doesn’t think the Huskers will go bowl-less for the third straight year, though.

College Football News projects Nebraska to make the New Era Pinstripe Bowl in 2020. In the same projection, the Huskers would be matched up with another traditional college football power – the Florida State Seminoles.

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

ACC vs. Big Ten

Spring Projection: Florida State vs. Nebraska

Last Season: Michigan State 27, Wake Forest 21

Fans would without a doubt tune into a massive bowl game like this one. Both the Seminoles and Huskers are attempting to turn things around and become the powers they once were.

The Huskers need to have a massive bounce-back year in 2020 – which many expect will happen.

QB Adrian Martinez returns for his junior season after an up and down first two years in Lincoln.

Will 2020 finally be the season Frost, Martinez and the Huskers right the ship?