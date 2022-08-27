Beer, Alcohol Is Free For A While At Nebraska-Northwestern Game - Here's Why

LINCOLN, NE - NOVEMBER 24: The mascot for the Nebraska Cornhuskers poses as fans await the arrival of the team before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium on November 24, 2017 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Fans in attendance for this Saturday's game between Nebraska and Northwestern are in luck.

According to Jake Sorensen of 93.7 The Ticket, beer is free at Aviva Stadium at the moment.

The reason beer is free for fans in attendance is because the internet is down. This is apparently the venue's way of making up for that.

As you'd expect, fans around the world are pleasantly surprised by this development.

"Getting on the fastest train to Dublin," one fan said.

"Clearly one of the great moments in Big 10 history," a second fan tweeted.

Another fan wrote, "The stadium may not be standing by the end of the game if this happened at an SEC venue."

Prior to this development, a pint of Guinness at Aviva Stadium was going for $6.48. Although that's not a bad price by any means, fans will gladly take the free beer while they can.