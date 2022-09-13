Betting Odds Suggest 1 Favorite For Nebraska Coach

LINCOLN, NE - NOVEMBER 12: Quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. #4 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers leads the team on the field before the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Memorial Stadium on November 12, 2016 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

On Sunday, Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost. This decision was made after the team lost to Georgia Southern at home.

Over the past 48 hours, a plethora of coaches have been linked to the job opening at Nebraska. With that said, Odds Shark has one particular coach listed as the favorite for the position.

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell has the best odds (+400) to become Nebraska's full-time coach.

Campbell has been at Iowa State since 2016. He owns a career 44-34 record with the Cyclones.

While there's no indication this pairing will happen, Campbell would be a notable hire for Nebraska.

Mickey Joseph, the interim coach for the Cornhuskers, has the second-best odds at +450.

Urban Meyer is arguably the most notable name listed for the latest betting odds from Odds Shark. However, he's considered a long shot for the job.

Nebraska will have plenty of time to figure out how it wants to handle this hiring process.

After years of disappointment under Frost, it's imperative the Cornhuskers make the right decision.