Big Ten Football Insider Hearing Late November Is ‘Best Bet’

Last week, there were rumblings about the Big Ten playing football in October. Unfortunately, the timeline for a potential 2020 season has been pushed back once again.

Dan Patrick provided an update on the state of the Big Ten during today’s show. He said there were at least six teams that probably won’t play football this fall, which includes Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern and Rutgers.

“There is still a pushback from the medical community in the Big Ten to not play,” Patrick said. “And I was told they simply don’t have enough teams to play. I was told The Michigan teams not going to play, Illinois teams Illinois/Northwestern not going to play, Maryland’s not going to play and Rutgers probably won’t play.”

Additionally, Patrick said the start of the season could get pushed back to November. That is if the Big Ten even plays football in 2020.

Steven M. Sipple of the Lincoln Journal Star is reporting similar information. He said that he’s hearing a late November start is the “best bet” for the Big Ten. The conference doesn’t have enough support at this moment from presidents/chancellors to play in October.

Based on all I'm hearing, the Big Ten doesn't have enough support among its presidents/chancellors to set an early October start to a football season. It seems like a late November start is the best bet. It's a fairly complex discussion. Column coming. — Steven M. Sipple (@HuskerExtraSip) September 8, 2020

A November start date would keep the Big Ten out of contention for the College Football Playoff. That’d be a huge blow to programs like Ohio State and Penn State.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren might want to release a statement in the coming days to let teams know where things stand as of now.

Would you want to see the Big Ten play football in November?

[Steven M. Sipple]