Nebraska AD Shoots Down Rumor About October Start Date

Rumors have been flying fast about the fate of Big Ten football season, after President Donald Trump’s announcement that he had a phone conversation with commissioner Kevin Warren. In the words of Lee Corso, “not so fast, my friends.”

In his tweet, Trump said the discussion was centered on “immediately starting up Big Ten football.” He said things were “On the one yard line!” with regard to the effort. Before his tweet, the most optimistic idea floated for a Big Ten season was starting the week of Thanksgiving, but the spring 2021 semester was still considered the most likely option.

Hours after the president chimed in, offering support for the Big Ten, Dan Patrick reported that the league was now discussing a possible start on Oct. 10, two weekends after the SEC begins play. Of course, the league’s presidents and chancellors, who voted 11-3 to cancel fall football in August, are the ones who make the call here.

There may not be a school more itching to play this fall than Nebraska. Athletic director Bill Moos was asked about the Oct. 10 rumor, and even with his program’s likely desire for it to be legitimate, he shot it down.

Reached via text this afternoon, #Huskers AD Bill Moos said of the Oct. 10 Big Ten start date rumor: "There's nothing to that." Moos is part of a subcommittee that is looking into potential scheduling models as part of the league's return to competition group. — Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) September 1, 2020

That’s a pretty flat denial if that is one of the options being discussed, especially from someone whose fans would really appreciate that news, even if its just the Big Ten making sure no stone is unturned. If there is something to the October rumors, the Big Ten would need to make a decision very soon, in order to get players back on campus and ready to open fall training camp.

As of now, the ACC and Big 12 begin play the week of Sept. 12. Some FCS games have already started, while some teams in the AAC, Conference USA, and Sun Belt are set to begin play this week.

Big Ten football is joined by the Pac-12, MAC, Mountain West, and some FBS Independent schools in cancelling fall football.